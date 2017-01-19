Dynamic Duo

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx perform in a double bill at Dominion Arts Center's Carpenter Theatre Jan. 22

by

It’s going to be a fun, pop-and-rock-drenched evening. For one night only, Jan. 22, the two chart-toppers Rick Springfield and Richard Marx will appear under the same roof at the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Arts Center.

With three decades of hit songs like “Jessie’s Girl,” “Love Somebody” and “Right Here Waiting,” this is a show you will not want to miss.

7:30 p.m. 609 E. Broad St. $59.50 to $74.50.

592-3353 or dominionartscenter.com/events.

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.

Don't Miss