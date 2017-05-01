Unconditional Love

The Richmond Triangle Players present "A Kid Like Jake" through May 13

by

Alex and Greg are prepping their 4-year-old son, Jake, for a prestigious future, attempting to get him enrolled in Manhattan’s most exclusive private school. However, as Jake’s fondness for Cinderella over G.I. Joe emerges, his preference blooms into a cause for concern for his parents. “A Kid Like Jake” follows their struggle to make the best decisions for their son.

The play shows that “we need to advocate for our children,” says Director Keith Fitzgerald, and though things may not unfold in the way we envisioned, “they are not necessarily wrong in any way.”

Presented by the Richmond Triangle Players. $28 to $30.

804-346-8113 or rtriangle.org

Tags

by

Connect With Us

Restaurant Directory

Find info and get ideas on where to eat around Richmond.

Don't Miss