Unconditional Love

× Expand Fred Iacovo and Heather Falks (as parents Greg and Alex) wrestle with the complicated issues of their own child’s gender identity in Daniel Pearle’s play “A Kid Like Jake.” (Photo by John MacLellan)

Alex and Greg are prepping their 4-year-old son, Jake, for a prestigious future, attempting to get him enrolled in Manhattan’s most exclusive private school. However, as Jake’s fondness for Cinderella over G.I. Joe emerges, his preference blooms into a cause for concern for his parents. “A Kid Like Jake” follows their struggle to make the best decisions for their son.

The play shows that “we need to advocate for our children,” says Director Keith Fitzgerald, and though things may not unfold in the way we envisioned, “they are not necessarily wrong in any way.”

Presented by the Richmond Triangle Players. $28 to $30.

804-346-8113 or rtriangle.org