These Bardic Revels

The 20th annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival runs through July 29

by

The 20th annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft by the James River is produced by the Quill Theatre company and features “Romeo and Juliet” (June 1-24), “The Compleat Wrks of Willm Shkspr” (June 30) and “As You Like It,” July 6-29. “The Compleat Wrks” uses three actors in a marathon mashup of all of Shakespeare’s plays. Come at 6 p.m. to give your support to the E.A.T. Foundation, which works to eliminate food inequity in our community.

This $80 ticket includes dinner, wine pairings and reserved seating. Any other night “Romeo and Juliet” and “As You Like It” both start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

4305 Sulgrave Road. $25 to $30.

804-340-0115 or quilltheatre.org.

