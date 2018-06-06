These Bardic Revels

× Expand Photo by Aaron Sutton

The 20th annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft by the James River is produced by the Quill Theatre company and features “Romeo and Juliet” (June 1-24), “The Compleat Wrks of Willm Shkspr” (June 30) and “As You Like It,” July 6-29. “The Compleat Wrks” uses three actors in a marathon mashup of all of Shakespeare’s plays. Come at 6 p.m. to give your support to the E.A.T. Foundation, which works to eliminate food inequity in our community.

This $80 ticket includes dinner, wine pairings and reserved seating. Any other night “Romeo and Juliet” and “As You Like It” both start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

4305 Sulgrave Road. $25 to $30.

804-340-0115 or quilltheatre.org.