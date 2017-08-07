Music Mecca

× Expand Rapper Common will perform with the Richmond Symphony at the Richmond Jazz Festival. (Photo courtesy Richmond Jazz Festival)

This year’s Richmond Jazz Festival commences Aug. 10 at Maymont, featuring a host of musical royalty. Besides stars like neo-soul/R&B songstress Erykah Badu (“Window Seat,” “Call Tyrone”), iconic jazz guitarist Pat Metheny, soul powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan (“I Need You Bad”) and Grammy-winning bluesman Robert Cray, another big name will fuse his signature sound with that of our very own Richmond Symphony. Chicago-born rapper Common will perform with the Symphony, which recently received a $10,000 award from the National Endowment for the Arts, on Saturday.

Single-day tickets begin at $75; weekend passes available.

jazzatmaymont.com