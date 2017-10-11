Around the World in 72 Hours

× Expand Bolivian parade from Richmond Folk Festival 2015 (Photo by Dave Parrish)

You can travel a world of music along the James River at the 13th Annual Richmond Folk Festival from Oct. 13-15. A sampling of the genre-spanning roster: Betsayda Mechado y La Parranda El Clavo, with rhythms of Venezuela’s coast; Be’la Dona, an all-female go-go band; zydeco royal C.J. Chenier; the passion of Spain’s Corazón de Granada: Flamenco Joven y Jondo; and the Crooked Road Ramblers, a Southwest Virginia sextet. Also meet Sahba Motallebi, who mastered the tar and setar and, in her virtuoso manner, intertwines traditional sounds around her own improvisations.

Free.

804-788-6466 or folkfestival.org