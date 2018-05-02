× Expand LucidBeings Dance (Photo courtesy Dogtown Dance Theatre, Bruce F Press Photography)

Dogtown Dance Theatre’s fifth annual Richmond Dance Festival, onstage through May 12, presents the work of 18 choreographers. Regional companies such as Maryland-based LucidBeings Dance (May 4-5), will perform alongside Richmond dancers. Local choreographer Alicia Diaz’s “Portrait of an Imagined Deity” will be staged May 4-5, and dance instructor LaWanda Raines will show a work May 11-12. On May 5, 97 students from local schools will perform.

See the Dogtown website for the full lineup, dates and times.

$10 to $15. 109 W. 15 St.

804-230-8780 or dogtowndancetheatre.com.