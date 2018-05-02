Take Five

Dogtown Dance Theatre’s fifth annual Richmond Dance Festival is onstage through May 12

Dogtown Dance Theatre’s fifth annual Richmond Dance Festival, onstage through May 12, presents the work of 18 choreographers. Regional companies such as Maryland-based LucidBeings Dance (May 4-5), will perform alongside Richmond dancers. Local choreographer Alicia Diaz’s “Portrait of an Imagined Deity” will be staged May 4-5, and dance instructor LaWanda Raines will show a work May 11-12. On May 5, 97 students from local schools will perform.

See the Dogtown website for the full lineup, dates and times.

$10 to $15. 109 W. 15 St.

804-230-8780 or dogtowndancetheatre.com.

