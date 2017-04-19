Worldly Whirls, International Twirls

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Dave Parrish Photography × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Dave Parrish Photography Prev Next

The Richmond Dance Festival is putting the city on the global map, says its executive director, Jess Burgess. Now in its fourth edition, this year’s event features acts from local, national and international spheres with live performances from both dancers and musicians, as well as film screenings.

“The Richmond community will get to see artists that are normally presented at larger or more commercial venues,” Burgess says. “Our goal is to make dance accessible to all audiences with diverse interests.”

The festival will take place at Dogtown Dance Theatre for three weekends, from April 21 through May 6.

Tickets are $15 per weekend.

dogtowndancetheatre.com