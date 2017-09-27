Cosmic Confab

× Expand The 501st Garrison Tyranus will make an appearance at this year's Richmond Comicon. (Photo by Jon Haag)

Looking to unload your “Guardians of the Galaxy” collection? Hunting down that rare “Crisis on Infinite Earths” tie-in? Are you playing "Marvel: Final Alliance" while you read this? You should be all over the Richmond Comicon like Batman's cape. With dozens of regional comic book dealers, anime artists, comic creators and “Star Wars” role players, it's a celebration of nerd-dom, complete with Mylar bags and protective backing boards.

This epic team-up will crash into the Richmond Raceway Complex on Sept. 30. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $10 to $20 (no charge to ages 9 and younger).

vacomicon.com