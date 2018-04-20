‘Rent’ Returns

× Expand Photo by Carol Rosegg

Finding inspiration through his surroundings in 1980s New York, Jonathan Larson created a musical based on the classic Puccini opera “La Bohème.” He called his version “Rent” and centered it around a group of artists trying not to sell out while living with HIV. The groundbreaking success of Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical lives on 20 years later, speaking to audiences across generations.

Follow the lives of seven artists spreading the message that love is the only thing that truly matters during the “Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” at Altria Theater.

April 27-29. 6 N. Laurel St. $33 to $73.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com