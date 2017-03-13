Not a Shame

× Expand The ReelAbilities Film Festival will feature a screening of “Shameless: The Art of Disability” (Image courtesy Weinstein JCC)

“The Weinstein JCC is committed to inclusion in all forms,” says Erin Mahone, the JCC’s director of cultural arts and Jewish engagement.

The community center will host the ReelAbilities Film Festival for its sixth year March 16 to 19. It promotes awareness and appreciation of the lives of those with disabilities and kicks off with a screening of “Shameless: The Art of Disability” on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. The 2006 Canadian documentary follows five differently abled individuals who share their own perspectives on disabilities while analyzing Hollywood’s portrayal of individuals with disabilities.

March 16-19. $12 for nonmembers, $8 for members.

285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org