Ready, Set, Hike

Washington Redskins fans from near and far gather at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Aug. 5 for Fan Appreciation Day.

Says Lesa Williams, general manager of the training center: “To have an NFL franchise associated with your venue is always a big deal and the opportunity to have first-class athletes show how talented they are is amazing.”

Williams notes that it’s fantastic to see how athletes interact with fans, whether they are lifelong Redskins fans or young kids. The camp opens at 11:30 a.m. on Fan Appreciation Day.

Free admission, but registration is required at redskinsrva.bonsecours.com.