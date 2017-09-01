Le Big Mac

× Expand Photo by Megan Irwin

Did anyone else have a problem with last year's "The Hateful Eight?" Three hours long, and built around one set, it was lengthy, self-important and embarrassingly cartoonish. But even when he misfires, director Quentin Tarantino's films are always worth a look. The Knoxville, Tennessee-born bad boy of cinema is threatening to retire, so it might be a good time to look at his relatively short career: the early classics ("Reservoir Dogs, "Pulp Fiction"), the crowd-pleasers ("Inglorious Basterds," "Django Unchained") and the cult favorites ("Jackie Brown," the "Kill Bill" saga, "Grindhouse").

The Byrd Theatre will treat cineastes to the best, and worst, in the director's oeuvre with a series of double features on Tuesdays into early October.

2908 W. Cary St. $4 per screening.

804-353-9911 or byrdtheatre.com