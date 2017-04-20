The Last Living Rose

× Expand PJ Harvey (Photo by Maria Mochnacz)

In an industry full of visionary eccentrics, Polly Jean Harvey has been her own wild child. Since the early ’90s, with era-defining albums such as "Rid of Me" and "To Bring You My Love," the U.K. songstress with the strong contralto voice has defied categorization, restlessly diving into everything from art rock and punk to folk and dance music. The easy comparison is to David Bowie, who also refused to stay still or rest on his laurels, and her latest, "The Hope Six Demolition Project," interjects political commentary about public housing into her dense, atmospheric sound.

PJ Harvey brings that one-of-a-kind modern angst to The National, 708 E. Broad St., on Saturday, April 22, at 8:30 p.m. $45 to $50. All ages.

thenationalva.com