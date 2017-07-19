Days Gone By

× Expand Image courtesy Chesterfield County Museum

Explore the history of Chesterfield County at the “Picture Postcard Past” exhibition, presented through Aug. 31 by the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia and the Department of Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Old Dominion Postcard Club.

“Postcards are visual documentation of the past. Our exhibit gives a colorful window to that, showing scenes and locations from Chesterfield dating back to the 1900s,” say Old Dominion Postcard Club members Tim O'Gorman and Mike Uzel.

Chesterfield County Museum, 6813 Mimms Loop. Free.

804-768-7311 or chesterfieldhistory.com