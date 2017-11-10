Ubu That They Do

× Expand Pere Ubu front man David Thomas (Photo by K Boon)

Rock bands who name themselves after late 19th-century French avant garde plays and specialize in a challenging, often cantankerous brand of punk rock that merges Captain Beefheart with German krautrock and California surf music should probably expect limited success. So why are Pere Ubu still here, confounding expectations? The Cleveland unit sounds as energized and in-your-face as it has in years on “20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo,” its latest release.

Pere Ubu hauls its “avant-garage” sound to Strange Matter on Nov. 15.

9 p.m. $20. 929 W. Grace St.

804-447-4763 or strangematterrva.com