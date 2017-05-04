Spokes & Blooms

× Expand Photo by Nick Davis

The third annual “Pedal Through Petals,” Sunday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is a 10-mile guided bike ride that visits public and private gardens in Church Hill, sponsored by Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors as an annual fundraiser for the Massey Cancer Center.

The first year, 120 bikers started off from the backyard of Amy McDaniel Williams, founder of the ride and a cancer survivor herself. "This year, we expect 500, plus 100 volunteers," she says.

It all begins and ends at The Valentine. There’ll be a costume contest and a raffle with $10,000 in prizes, live music, a Family Fun Zone, arts and crafts, and adoptable animals. Registration begins at $45, and is required.

649-0711 or amysarmyrva.com