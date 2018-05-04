Still a Warrior

× Expand Photo courtesy The Tin Pan

"Everyone gets older," she sang, "the years fly by and out of sight." And ain’t it the truth. But Patty Smyth and the four-man Scandal will be right here, at The Tin Pan on May 8. Her rough but evocative voice powered the hits “The Warrior,” “Goodbye to You” and “Beat of a Heart” during the 1980s, lit by the ever-changing logo of MTV.

The character of her recent years is perhaps best summed up by the phrase “mother of six” (with punk poet Richard Hell, and later, tennis champion John McEnroe). Now, she’s gotten the band back together, and they’re on the road again.

$47.50 to $52.50. 8 p.m.

