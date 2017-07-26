Viviendo en Paz

× Expand "Chino Star Barbershop," a photo by Steven Casanova featured in the "Nuestras Historias" exhibition

In the current political climate where people of Latino descent are often demonized, it's important to acknowledge the rich history of Richmond's Hispanic community, and this exhibition does that. With recorded stories and rare artifacts — everything from family photos and handmade crafts to margarita glasses from the city's first Mexican restaurant — The Valentine's "Nuestras Historias: Latinos in Richmond" takes an intimate and revealing look at our often hidden and marginalized neighbors. It opens July 27 and runs through April 2018.

$10; free for members. 1015 E. Clay St.

804-649-0711 or thevalentine.org