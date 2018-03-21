Return of the Hip-Hop Junkies

× Expand Photo courtesy Funkmotor Entertainment

Nice & Smooth are two New York-based rappers who matched pop culture references, catchy hooks and humor to elevate their careers beyond their generic-sounding moniker in the 1990s. Becoming known for hits such as “Funky for You” and “Hip-Hop Junkies,” and name-dropping the “Rickety Rocket” cartoon, Dizzy Gillespie and Jell-O, they got the most radio play for their socially aware hit “Sometimes I Rhyme Quick.” Sometimes the exception is just as good as the rule. The duo stops at Diversity Richmond as part of The Old School Party RVA on Saturday, March 24, at 9 p.m.

$25. 407 Sherwood Ave.

Call 804-622-4646 for tickets; more information.