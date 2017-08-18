Hear Me, See Me

× Expand View this piece in the VMFA's new exhibition of Native American art: "Four Seasons (Summer)" by Wendy Red Star (Crow, born 1981). Image courtesy of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

“Hear My Voice: Native American Art of the Past and Present” opens Aug. 19 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, featuring 56 works by Native American artists, divided into three themes. Many of the objects in the exhibition are set to reflect the intimate understanding that Native Americans have toward the land. The objects and art were curated by Dr. Johanna Minich, VMFA assistant curator of Native American art.

“Through the years, we have focused on Native American works as historical artifacts, but there is a growing need to place these objects within the conversation of art,” Minich said in a press release.

Free admission.

vmfa.museum