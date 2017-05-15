The Bones of the Work

The results of Nate Young’s late-March stint as an artist in residence at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond are on view through June 18 at its West Main Street gallery. Young, who’s from Chicago and teaches at the University of Illinois, made site-specific work referencing a family story of African-American jockeys utilizing wood, jewelry, screen prints, drawings and an assemblage of horse bones. His woodworking approach is derived from fine furniture construction and architectural detail, but he’s also concerned with “religious and historical ceremony and occasion,” as VisArts’ interim gallery manager, Gina Cavallo Collins, explains.

804-353-0094 or visarts.org