Short Court Style

Natalie Prass’ chameleonic self-titled 2015 debut album, recorded with childhood friend/collaborator Matthew E. White and a smorgabord of local musicians, deserved every bit of the critical praise that it garnered from across the globe. Longtime Virginian Prass was hailed for her cascading voice and mature melodic songwriting, and the singer-songwriter's long-awaited sophomore disc, “The Future and the Past,” takes up where she left off. It’s a mix of sweet, trilling pop, '70s-flavored dance music and deeply felt blue-eyed soul — the slow-burning “Lost” is an instant classic.

Natalie Prass will bring her future and past to The Broadberry on June 3 at 8 p.m.

2729 W. Broad St. $15 to $18.

804-353-1888 or thebroadberry.com (The Broadberry's ticketing site was down as of publication of this post; tickets are available for purchase from the venue box office 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.)