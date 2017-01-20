More Mercy

× Expand A scene from "Mercy Street," season two (Photo courtesy PBS/Erik Heinila)

Central Virginia appears again on the small screen this month when the original PBS drama series “Mercy Street” returns for its second season. Set in an Alexandria mansion converted to a hospital — but shot in Petersburg and Richmond — the Civil War drama revolves around nurses, doctors, soldiers and free and enslaved African-Americans.

“The Civil War happened 150 years ago, but the scars are still visible and you can feel the ghosts,” co-creator and Executive Producer Lisa Wolfinger told Richmond magazine last year about filming here.

Season two premieres Sunday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. See it locally on PBS station WCVE.

ideastations.org/mercystreet.