Treaty Damn Good

Magna Carda is a rap duo (Dougie Do and Megz) backed by a live band. But instead of laying down R&B instrumentals, Magna Carda’s band plays “indie trap,” an approximation of the popular rap style that relies on drum machines, synths and repetitive vocal refrains. They make it work, and tastemakers at cool places such as NPR and Mashable have noticed.

Their latest release, “Coffee Table Talk Vol. 1,” is eight minutes of mellow madness that would make a good soundtrack for telecommuting at your local roastery. Their May 7 show at The Camel starts at 9 p.m.

$8 to $10. 1621 W. Broad St.

804-353-4901 or thecamel.org