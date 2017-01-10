Family Issues

× Expand "Luna Gale" rehearsal (Photo by Danny K Holcomb)

Written by Rebecca Gilman, “Luna Gale” explores themes of love, betrayal and family conflict by following Caroline, a social worker, through her experiences with two teenage drug addicts accused of neglecting their baby.

Carol Piersol, artistic director for 5th Wall Theatre, says she was immediately drawn to Gilman’s work. “I’ve read a lot of her plays, and they’re very compelling.”

The show will be at the RVA Event Space at 7 E. Third St. in Manchester from Jan. 12 to Feb. 4. Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for students.

359-2003 or 5thwalltheatre.org/2016-2017-season/luna-gale