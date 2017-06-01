Timeless Tale

× Expand (Left to right) Jonathan Price as Ferdinand, Rachel Dilliplane as Princess, Maggie McGurn as Rosaline and Alex Johnson as Berowne in "Love's Labour's Lost." (Photo by Chris Smith)

“Love’s Labour’s Lost” by William Shakespeare is the final installment of Quill Theatre’s “Season of Deep Desire,” running June 2-25. This version of the classic comedy is directed by James Ricks, who says the show features “some of Shakespeare’s most beautiful poetry and also memorable characters.”

Amid the hilarity, viewers may expect a life lesson or two, says Ricks: “True knowledge is something that is found in the heart and … love is something that is not frivolous or to be taken for granted.”

The production is part of the 19th annual Richmond Shakespeare Festival at Agecroft Hall, 4305 Sulgrave Road. Tickets start at $20; $10 student rush tickets will be sold, as available, a few minutes before curtain to full-time students with valid ID.

See quilltheatre.org/tickets for details.