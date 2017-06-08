× Expand Jason Mraz, Steve Bassett, Candace Mraz and students during LIVE ART: "Blue" last year (Photo by Aaron Sutten)

LIVE ART’s annual showcase from the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community (SPARC) promises again to be a night that shines bright with stars and local talent presenting, together, a celebratory, inclusive program.

This year, SPARC premieres “Dream,” a performance by SPARC students of all abilities showcasing their music, dance, theater and visual arts talents. In past years, organizers have partnered with local businesses not only to incorporate the city in the performance, but to draw in big-name performers such as Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas and Colbie Caillat.

See “Dream” at the Altria Theater at 5 p.m. on June 11. $40 to $80.

804-353-3393 or sparconline.org.