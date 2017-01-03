Spiritual Blooms

× Expand Photo by Davey King

Produced by the Latin Ballet of Virginia, “Legend of the Poinsettia” explores the holiday customs of different Hispanic cultures through dance. The performances follow the story of a little girl, Maria, who cannot afford a gift for baby Jesus; all she has to offer is a handful of weeds. But because her gift is from her heart, the weeds transform into beautiful red flowers, the poinsettia.

Ana Ines King, the Latin Ballet’s founder and artistic director, says, “The happiness and the deep message is more important than things. Whatever you give with your heart is what really matters in life.”

Jan. 5-8 at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. $20.

356-3876 or latinballet.com.