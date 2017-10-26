Every Witch Way but Loose

L.A. Witch is the all-female psych-rock band you've been waiting for

Things are going to get wicked on Devil’s Night with the arrival of California three-piece L.A. Witch. Combining elements of garage, surf and punk rock, the all-female band has been spellbinding audiences with songs ("Kill My Baby Tonight," "Get Lost") off their new self-titled release. Playing alongside them are some of Richmond’s premiere punk bands, the Smirks, Sick Bags and Suicide-Squeeze labelmates Guantanamo Baywatch.

Whether you want to see California rock stars in the making, or some of Richmond’s own special brand of punk, this show, at The Camel at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, is sure to bewitch.

$12 to $15. 1621 W. Broad St.

804-353-4901 or thecamel.org.

