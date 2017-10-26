Every Witch Way but Loose

× Expand The women of L.A. Witch don't cast spells or place curses, but they are becoming cult favorites. (Photo by Marco Hernandez)

Things are going to get wicked on Devil’s Night with the arrival of California three-piece L.A. Witch. Combining elements of garage, surf and punk rock, the all-female band has been spellbinding audiences with songs ("Kill My Baby Tonight," "Get Lost") off their new self-titled release. Playing alongside them are some of Richmond’s premiere punk bands, the Smirks, Sick Bags and Suicide-Squeeze labelmates Guantanamo Baywatch.

Whether you want to see California rock stars in the making, or some of Richmond’s own special brand of punk, this show, at The Camel at 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, is sure to bewitch.

$12 to $15. 1621 W. Broad St.

804-353-4901 or thecamel.org.