Heritage Holiday

× Expand Elegba Folklore Society Dancers (Photo by Willie Redd)

Dubbed one of the largest Kwanzaa events on the East Coast, the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival returns to the Altria Theater on the penultimate day of 2016. Presented by the Elegba Folklore Society, it honors all aspects of Kwanzaa, a seven-day observation of African-American values and cultural heritage, founded in 1966.

“It’s important, at the end of the year to take a moment and reflect on the accomplishments of the year, and to project new growth,” says Janine Bell, Elegba Folklore Society’s founder and artistic director.

Enjoy children’s activities, music, workshops and performances by Elegba’s African dancers.

$6 in advance, $8 at the door.

644-3900. efsinc.org.