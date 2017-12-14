Celebrate Good Times (C’mon)

× Expand Photo courtesy Innsbrook After Hours

No other band embodies the post-disco modern soul sound of the 1980s more than Kool & the Gang. The former jazz musicans brought polish and style to dance music, and kept cranking out the hits. Songs such as “Ladies Night,” “Misled” and “Take My Heart” sound just as fresh and exciting as they did in the Reagan era.

Though they’re still led by Robert “Kool” Bell, some of the faces have changed, but the funk remains. So bring your good times — and your laughter to Innsbrook for New Year’s Eve.

7 p.m. $69 to $271. A skybox-table for four is priced at $1,000.

804-562-0489 or innsbrookafterhours.com