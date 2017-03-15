Strike a Beat

× Expand The taiko drum ensemble Kodo (Photo courtesy Modlin Center for the Arts)

In Japanese, “kodo” has two meanings. It could mean “heartbeat,” a primal rhythmic source, or “children of the drum.” The taiko drum ensemble Kodo played on the dual definitions when they formed in 1981.

This well-respected group of traditional drummers from a small island off the coast of Japan have built a strong following across the world while furthering their art. Their current tour, “DADAN,” envelops their traditional showmanship while pushing boundaries.

Altria Theater. March 17, 7:30 p.m. $32 to $40.

289-8980 or modlin.richmond.edu/events