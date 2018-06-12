Emancipate Yourself

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul courtesy Elegba Folklore Society

“Juneteenth” is a holiday marking the day in June 1865 when Union soldiers delivered the news in Texas that slavery had ended. Forty-five states recognize the day, and in Richmond, it’s the focus of the Elegba Folklore Society’s three-day event, Juneteenth 2018, a Freedom Celebration.

Historian Booker T. Coleman will speak at a symposium June 15 at the Pine Camp Cultural Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road ($5 to $24). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The event moves to the Manchester Docks and along the Richmond Slave Trail with music, food and cultural education at 3 p.m. June 16, and concludes with a ceremony at 3 p.m. June 17 at the African Burial Ground, 1540 E. Broad St.

804-644-3900 or efsinc.org