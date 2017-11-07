Duke of Rap

× Expand Image courtesy Alpha Pup Records

Don’t tell Jonwayne that he stole his rap name. The Californian claims to be a descendant of Revolutionary War Gen. “Mad” Anthony Wayne, from whom the famous actor took his stage name. This Jonwayne became known for the underground mixtapes he released on actual cassettes in 2010.

After an almost four-year break from music, he’s back with a new album (“Rap Album 2”) and ready to take the stage at the Capital Ale House Richmond Music Hall on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. 623 E. Main St. $10 to $12.

804-780-2537 or capitalalehouse.com