Jonathan Sings!

When he first came on the scene with the Modern Lovers in 1970, Jonathan Richman was the ultimate rock 'n' roll freak because of how straight and innocent he seemed, singing songs that decried drug use and bemoaning the hippie era's chauvinism and excess. And in a long career highlighted with ditties about chewing-gum wrappers, late-night road trips, neon signs and his favorite blue jeans, Richman has maintained that wide-eyed worldview, all while aping the classic chords and catchy melodies of great early R&B, country and doo-wop music. His first album in five years, "Ishkode! Ishkode!," is hardly a departure, with the singer warbling on about what a distracted kid he is as he strums on an acoustic, but that's as it should be. Nobody does ageless whimsy better.

Jonathan Richman will be "having a party" at The Camel, 1621 W. Broad St., on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. $15.

thecamel.org