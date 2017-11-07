Americana Godfather

× Expand Photo courtesy John Prine

Kris Kristofferson once joked that John Prine was such a great songwriter that his fellow tunesmiths needed to break his thumbs. Specializing in wry, sardonic and profound folk-country ruminations on life (“That’s the Way the World Goes ’Round”), love (“In Spite of Ourselves”) and self-destruction (“Sam Stone”), the Illinois native, one of the few “next Dylans” to forge his own path, survived cancer and music biz apathy to become an outlaw elder statesman, fingers and sharp perceptions intact.

With opener Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Prine comes to the Altria Theater on Nov. 11. 8 p.m. $61.50 to $101. 6 N. Laurel St.

800-514-3849 or altriatheater.com