Old Kid in Town

If you recognize him at all, you probably know J.D. Souther as an actor. The singer-songwriter was featured on the ’80s TV hit “Thirtysomething” and has a role on CMT’s “Nashville.” But this ballad singer with the great falsetto was also one of the architects of the ’70s California sound — he co-wrote “Best of My Love,” “New Kid in Town” and “Heartache Tonight” for the Eagles, and penned hits for Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor.

Souther comes to The Beacon Theatre on Nov. 9. 7:30 p.m. $25 to $65. 401 N. Main St., Hopewell.

804-446-3457 or thebeacontheatreva.com