Out of the Dark(room)

× 1 of 2 Expand Jared Ragland, "Untitled," 2015 × 2 of 2 Expand Alyssa Salomon, "06130013-2 2016-06-13 PFVA," 2016 Prev Next

The photographs of Jared Ragland and Alyssa Salomon, on view at Candela Books + Gallery through June 24, present more than meets the eye. Ragland uses for a jumping-off point Walker Percy’s 1962 debut, New Orleans-set novel “The Moviegoer,” and the films “Stagecoach” and “The Third Man.” Ragland appropriates stills from those movies, along with distinctive aspects of the Crescent City. Salomon edited stills from motion-activated video cameras, capturing urban wildlife in the James River Park System.

Candela’s Gordon Stettinius explains how both artists are “masterful printers who have elected to bounce from positive imagery to negative imagery in their respective projects,” creating vibrations between the two bodies of work.

804-225-5527 or candelabooks.com