Film for Thought

× Expand Photo by AlinaMD Getty Images/iStockphoto

The eighth anniversary of the James River Filmmakers' Forum will feature free pizza, a cash bar, live music from folk singer Alex Norman and, of course, the main attraction: films by independent filmmakers. “It’s a great opportunity for students to get their film screened outside of the classroom and for out-of-state filmmakers to get an opinion outside of their area,” says Jeff Roll, vice president of the James River Film Society. A discussion will follow each screening.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Sunday, March 25, 8 p.m. $5.

355-6537 or jamesriverfilm.org