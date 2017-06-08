The Sounds of Summer

× Expand Jack Antonoff (Photo by Daniel Silbert)

Grammy-award winning guitarist Jack Antonoff’s recent string of success in producing music for modern pop music’s biggest acts, including Taylor Swift and Lorde, is decidedly impressive. But as a solo act under the name Bleachers, his work takes the main stage.

Throwing back to the days of large arena shows and loud, upbeat pop-rock anthems, Bleachers provides audiences with a soundtrack — and a show — that will endure the summer. As part of XL102’s summer kickoff concert, a portion of the ticket sales will be donated to The Ally Coalition, an advocacy group for LGBTQ equality.

Bleachers brings his energetic, quirky stylings to The National, 708 E. Broad St., at 8 p.m., June 13. $21 to $28.

804-612-1900 or thenationalva.com.