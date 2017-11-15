Pencil Me In

× Expand Image courtesy Iridian Gallery

J. Alan Cumbey’s show is a mashup of Jaqueline Susann, The Muppets and gay culture. Cumbey (1957-1992) reveled in television and enjoyed theater and music, and his voluminous handwritten correspondence was illuminated by colored-pencil drawings, which are being shown for the first time.

“Beyond the Valley of Wigs in Space” opens Nov. 17, with an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Iridian Gallery at Diversity Richmond. A few of the drawings will be sold as a benefit for the gallery.

Nov. 17-Jan. 27, 2018. 1407 Sherwood Ave.

804-622-4646 or diversityrichmond.org