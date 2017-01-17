Feast of Films

× Expand A still from "The Kind Words" (Photo courtesy the filmmakers)

Weinstein JCC’s seventh annual Israeli Film Festival opens with the Roger Sherman documentary “In Search of Israeli Cuisine,” which explores the country’s culture by visiting chefs, home cooks, winemakers, farmers and others involved in its diverse food scene. Also showing are “Sabena Hijacking,” “The Kind Words,” “The Band’s Visit” and “Rabin: In His Own Words.”

Erin Mahone, the JCC’s cultural arts director, says the selections reflect “a broad offering of what’s happening in Israeli film right now.”

Festival passes are $45 for JCC members and $67 for nonmembers. Individual tickets are $10 and $15.

285-6500 or weinsteinjcc.org/cultural-arts/film.