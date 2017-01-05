Finding Focus

× Expand Photo courtesy Em Allison

In the one-woman show “I Love You in Spite Of,” which makes its debut Jan. 8 at Firehouse Theatre, 21-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University junior Em Allison tells how she became more comfortable in her own skin.

“I saw growth in the way loving oneself had to do with learning that personal imperfections or past actions do not define the love I have or can give,” she says. Allison, who grew up in Chesapeake, says she has been writing prose and poetry since the fifth grade. This is her first solo production.

1609 W. Broad St. 1:30 p.m. $5.

355-2001 or firehousetheatre.org/i-love-you-in-spite-of.