Living Her Life Like it’s Goldberg

× Expand Photo by Kristen Barlow

Known for her role on the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” 24-year-old Hayley Orrantia is performing in clubs and bars as part of her “Strong, Sweet and Southern Tour.” The Texan is no stranger to the stage or studio, as she was a finalist on “The X-Factor” and sang background on the soundtracks of “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” and “Hannah Montana Forever.” She's racked up over a half-million views of the video of her latest country-pop single, which shares the name of her tour and which she produced.

Orrantia’s side gig starts on April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The Camel.

$20 to $25. 1621 W. Broad St.

804-353-4901 or thecamel.org