The Fruit That Made a County

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

If there is one thing Hanover is known for, besides having schools, roads, a pharmacy, a veterinary hospital and a mini-storage facility named after Confederate leaders, it’s tomatoes. While many Hanoverians are allergic to name changes, one bite of their red plump fruit raised in the sandy soil might make you wonder why they don’t just call the place “Yum City.” The tomatoes are so good, they have their own annual festival, with music, artisans, food vendors and a special zone for the kids.

The free event, which benefits the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, is Saturday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

8996 Pole Green Park Lane.

804-365-7150 or hanovertomatofestival.com