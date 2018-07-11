Talk to the Hand

× Expand Photo by Tom Topinka

Ever wonder what happens when a Christian-themed puppet show goes bad? The 5th Wall Theatre’s production of “Hand to God” has your answer. The trouble starts when a puppet named Tyrone starts spilling secrets and unsettling the close-knit, conservative community of Cypress, Texas. Is Tyrone a manifestation of a troubled puppeteer’s dark desires, or is this a case of puppet possession? There will be blood, sex and violence before the characters resolve the trouble with Tyrone.

The play, a co-production with TheatreLAB, runs July 13-28 at The Basement, 300 E. Broad St. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. $20 to $32.

804-359-2003 or 5thwalltheatre.org