Silent No More

The low, stomping, push-broom movements of the Gumboots and Pantsula Dance Cos. echo steps used by South African miners during Apartheid to communicate when they were underground and forbidden to talk. Drawing inspiration from modern street culture, the companies continue to speak out about hardships and social issues through the universal language of music and dance.

On Oct. 5, they’ll bring this conversation to the Dominion Arts Center’s Carpenter Theatre in the Festival of South African Dance. A discussion at 6:30 p.m. precedes the 7:30 p.m. performance. $18 to $42. 600 E. Grace St.

804-289-8980 or modlin.richmond.edu