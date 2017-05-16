‘Waiting to Give’

× Expand Gabrielle Louise (Photo courtesy KL Productions)

Gabrielle Louise, a singer-songwriter hailing from Boulder, Colorado, stops her rambles for a night at The Mainline at ACT (formerly Ashland Coffee & Tea) May 18 at 8 p.m., to present her originals and interpretations.

The Berklee College of Music-trained performer grew up with wandering parents pulling an Airstream trailer behind them. Thus, traveling and its attendant comings and goings — some of them heartbreaking and others wistful — are frequent themes. She can belt a cabaret song about a woman trysting the night away in her “High Heeled Shoes,” or tenderly croon “Graveyard Ballet,” a plangent memory of a dancer who misses her partner.

Her most recent release, which was crowd-funded, is 2016’s “If the Static Clears.” It will if you listen.

$15.

804-299-3605 or ashlandcoffeeandtea.com