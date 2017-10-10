The Sky Is a Neighborhood

× Expand Photo by Brantley Gutierrez, courtesy RCA Records

EDITOR'S NOTE: Planning a camping trip to the sidewalk surrounding the Richmond Coliseum to make sure that you get a good spot for the Foo Fighters show? Think again. The venue has let everyone know that Saturday's concert is not that kind of party. Listed on the Coliseum website under "Entry Procedures for Oct. 14 Foo Fighters Concert" is an all-caps ban on overnight camping, along with usual things that aren't allowed at concerts, such as drugs, alcohol, professional cameras, flags, laser pens, coolers, guns, etc.

The love between Richmond and the Foo Fighters solidified in 2014, when fans persuaded the popular modern rock group to play a special gig at The National. The Fighters, with Virginia native Dave Grohl at the helm, will take over a larger venue on their latest stopover — Oct. 14 at the Richmond Coliseum — and highlight songs from a new album, “Concrete and Gold.” Diehards hope to hear the band's cover of Andrew Gold's “Lonely Boy” — let the crowdfunding begin.

The show starts 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the line starts at 7 a.m. for the faithful and patient. Remaining tickets were $114 or more as of Tuesday afternoon. 601 E. Leigh St.

804-780-4970 or richmondcoliseum.net