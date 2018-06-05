Throw Your Own

× Expand Courtesy Atlantic Records

She’s a bad soul sister. And he’s some kind of funky librarian. It may sound like a voice-over for a blaxploitation movie trailer, but that’s the image of pop and soul band Fitz and the Tantrums. Led by a stiff, blue-eyed-soul singer from France named Michael Fitzpatrick and bookended onstage by charismatic co-vocalist Noelle Scaggs, the band has distinguished itself with its retro look and modern sound, without any help from a guitar player.

Check out songs such as “Money Grabber” or the more recent and similarly themed “Fool,” and you might forget about what they don’t have.

Along with X Ambassadors, the band comes to Innsbrook After Hours on June 8.

4901 Lake Brook Drive. $21 to $36.

804-423-1779 or innsbrookafterhours.com